Slow warm up as we head into the weekend

Once again, it's cold this morning. Temperatures have dipped back into the mid to low 30s for the 2nd straight morning. Despite the chilly start, we actually see a decent warm up compared to yesterday.
We will stick with the mostly sunny skies and warm to around 60. Which will be about 5 degrees warmer than Wednesday. Another big difference is the winds will hardly be noticeable which will make it feel better.
The warm up continues tomorrow. It’ll be even better with temps in the upper 60s and sunny skies. Back to the 70s for the weekend.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Patchy frost
Low: 35
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Tad Warmer
High: 62
TONIGHT
Clear sky
Still Chilly
Low: 37
FRIDAY
Sunshine
Pleasant
High: 68
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Not as cold
Low: 40
