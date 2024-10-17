Slow warm up as we head into the weekend

Once again, it's cold this morning. Temperatures have dipped back into the mid to low 30s for the 2nd straight morning. Despite the chilly start, we actually see a decent warm up compared to yesterday.

We will stick with the mostly sunny skies and warm to around 60. Which will be about 5 degrees warmer than Wednesday. Another big difference is the winds will hardly be noticeable which will make it feel better.

The warm up continues tomorrow. It’ll be even better with temps in the upper 60s and sunny skies. Back to the 70s for the weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Patchy frost

Low: 35

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Tad Warmer

High: 62

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Still Chilly

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Not as cold

Low: 40

