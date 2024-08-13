Slow and steady warm up

It's a little warmer out there this morning as most of the area is out of the 50s and into the low/mid 60s.
We see mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day and end up a few degrees warmer again. Expect a high in the mid 80s close to average for this time of the year. Good news is, humidity/dewpoints still stay relatively low so it won't feel too uncomfortable.
That changes tomorrow, though. Dewpoints climb back into the 60s for some sticky air and we top out back above average in the upper 80s. That will be the case for the end of the week as heat, humidity and showers/storm chances come back into the forecast. As of right now we have a chance for rain starting Thursday night and lingering through Saturday. That's something we will keep an eye out for as we move closer to the weekend.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly Clear
Warmer
Low: 63
TODAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 84
TONIGHT
Clear
Comfy
Low: 64
WEDNESDAY
Warmer
More Humid
High: 86
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports