Slow and steady warm up

It's a little warmer out there this morning as most of the area is out of the 50s and into the low/mid 60s.

We see mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day and end up a few degrees warmer again. Expect a high in the mid 80s close to average for this time of the year. Good news is, humidity/dewpoints still stay relatively low so it won't feel too uncomfortable.

That changes tomorrow, though. Dewpoints climb back into the 60s for some sticky air and we top out back above average in the upper 80s. That will be the case for the end of the week as heat, humidity and showers/storm chances come back into the forecast. As of right now we have a chance for rain starting Thursday night and lingering through Saturday. That's something we will keep an eye out for as we move closer to the weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 63

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

TONIGHT

Clear

Comfy

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Warmer

More Humid

High: 86

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========