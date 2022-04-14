Slightly cooler today, but a gorgeous afternoon is ahead

Happy Thursday! It is a much cooler start to the day out there today so don’t forget your jacket!

After an active night of storms, the cold front has finally past through the Tri-State, which is leading to a much cooler start to the day compared to yesterday. We’re waking up with the mid to upper 40s for in most communities with a few lingering clouds.

Expect the clouds to clear nicely throughout the morning and that will lead to a gorgeous afternoon full of sunshine! High temperatures today will be into the low 60s, which is just about our seasonal norm. The southwest wind will stay breezy today, with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

WCPO Highs in the low 60s Thursday afternoon



Enjoy the sunshine today, because our rain chances will return as we move into the weekend. Overnight we should stay clear and seasonable, with temperatures down into the low 40s for the start to Friday. You will see sunshine for the first half of Friday, but clouds return but the afternoon with another round of showers by the evening.

These showers don’t look anywhere near as impactful as Wednesday night’s storms, but they will still put a damper in your Friday evening plans. Good Friday’s high temperature will be back near 70°, with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph.

wcpo 8PM Friday Futureview showing showers



WCPO 3AM Saturday Futureview showing rain ending

Showers will linger into early Saturday morning, but these should clear by sunrise. That means any of those early day Easter egg hunts will be dry skies, but a damp ground. Sunshine will return Saturday afternoon with highs into the low 60s. Sunday will be even cooler, especially to start. Don’t be surprised with frost on the ground Easter Sunday morning with temperatures into the low 30s. Highs for Sunday will be into the mid-50s with clouds increasing by midday. A light shower or two may move in by the afternoon as well.

MORNING RUSH

Clouds clearing

Feeling cooler

Low: 46

THURSDAY

Sunny & mild

Breezy

High: 62

TONIGHT:

Overnight storms

Possibly severe

Low: 42

FRIDAY

Sunshine to start

Evening rain

High: 68

SATURDAY

Clouds & showers early

Afternoon sunshine

High: 61

SUNDAY

Frosty start

Evening showers

High: 56

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts