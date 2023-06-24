Watch Now
Slight chance for Saturday storms with a severe weather threat Sunday

Strong storms expected for some areas on Sunday,
Sunday is looking more and more like it will bring some strong, possibly severe, storms for Sunday afternoon and evening. Meteorologist Brandon Spinner has a look at the timing and what you can expect to see in your full forecast, here!
Reds_Opening_Day_GABP_Tweet_from_Reds_072420.jpg
Posted at 4:24 AM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 04:24:21-04

Waking up this morning it is quite warm. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s and you can already feel some of that humidity.
This weekend, we are not in the clear when it comes to rain. Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. It will also be much more humid outside. It will be more summer-like than anything we have seen this week.

Isolated Saturday showers
Isolated Saturday showers

As the heat builds so will our chance at a few isolated showers and storms. This are most likely to pop up for a few hours in the afternoon between 1 p.m and 7 p.m. But "isolated" is the key word here. A lot of locations could go through today without any rain.

Sunday is a day that we must watch closely, mainly later in the afternoon. Before we get to the late afternoon we will be partly sunny and humid again. Don't let your guard down though because storms will be moving in. The SPC has issued a "slight risk" of severe storms for Sunday afternoon and evening. This includes the risk for damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and large hail.

The strength of storms and timing of this activity will be influenced by the first round of rain in the morning hours. So keep checking back in for the latest forecast as we get closer to Sunday. The best timing for now looks to be between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., but it is something we will continue to monitor going forward.

SPC Outlook for Sunday
SPC Outlook for Sunday

Once the front passes through, overnight Sunday into Monday, we will see some cooler air move in for the early parts of the week. Temperatures will only make the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Both days also bring the potential for some more rain as well.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Temps: 65

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Spotty showers and storms

Strong & severe storms possible

High: 89

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

