Slight chance for Saturday storms with a severe weather threat Sunday

Waking up this morning it is quite warm. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s and you can already feel some of that humidity.
This weekend, we are not in the clear when it comes to rain. Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. It will also be much more humid outside. It will be more summer-like than anything we have seen this week.
As the heat builds so will our chance at a few isolated showers and storms. This are most likely to pop up for a few hours in the afternoon between 1 p.m and 7 p.m. But "isolated" is the key word here. A lot of locations could go through today without any rain.
Sunday is a day that we must watch closely, mainly later in the afternoon. Before we get to the late afternoon we will be partly sunny and humid again. Don't let your guard down though because storms will be moving in. The SPC has issued a "slight risk" of severe storms for Sunday afternoon and evening. This includes the risk for damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and large hail.
The strength of storms and timing of this activity will be influenced by the first round of rain in the morning hours. So keep checking back in for the latest forecast as we get closer to Sunday. The best timing for now looks to be between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., but it is something we will continue to monitor going forward.
Once the front passes through, overnight Sunday into Monday, we will see some cooler air move in for the early parts of the week. Temperatures will only make the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Both days also bring the potential for some more rain as well.
THIS MORNING
Mostly cloudy
Warm
Temps: 65
TODAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 85
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 66
SUNDAY
Spotty showers and storms
Strong & severe storms possible
High: 89
