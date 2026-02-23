Slick spots this morning due to light snow overnight

Light snow fell in the overnight hours, and this has left us with anywhere from trace amounts of snowfall to just under 1" of snow total. Amounts near 1" were mainly east of Cincinnati and that's where many of our roads are snow-covered this morning. It isn't a ton of snowfall, but it's enough to cover the pavement and lead to slick spots. If there's salt on the road, conditions will be much better, but after looking over the traffic cameras, it's evident that there isn't much salt down. On top of the snow creating slick spots, we are also seeing reduced visibility at times as the snow blows around in the breezy northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph.

Snow will wrap up early this morning. Clouds are expected to hang around today as temperatures only warm to 30 degrees. It's a below-average and chilly start to the week.

Temperatures will start on the cold side Tuesday, dropping to 20 degrees. Then during the day, the sky stays overcast to mostly cloudy as temperatures rise to only 40 degrees.

We'll see a quick, light rain chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a weak cold front passing through the area.

Wednesday will warm nicely as temperatures warm to the low 50s. The sky will be partly cloudy and winds will come in from the west at 10 mph.

The next weather maker of the week is coming in on Thursday. An area of low pressure will track through the Ohio Valley, bringing primarily rainfall, but it's not out of the question that we could also get a wintry mix.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Light snow, slick spots

Low: 25

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 33

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 20

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Below average

High: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 34

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========