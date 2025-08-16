Sizzling weekend forecast

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A warm and quiet start to the weekend with some early patchy fog and temps near 70. Sunshine takes over today and it will be hot with highs in the lower nineties feeling closer to 100. Tonight stays mostly clear and warm in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be even hotter with highs in the mid-90s and it could feel like 101. A few storms may pop up late, but most of the day stays dry. The heat holds on through Monday before better storm chances return Tuesday.

Once the storm systems pushes through by midweek, expect some relief from the heat as temperatures drop into the 80s on Wednesday and continue through the weekend.

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Heat Index 100
High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Mild
Low: 71

SUNDAY
Sunny, spotty shower
Feels like 100
High: 93

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
High: 72

