Showers wrap up this morning, staying cool

A fast moving Canadian low-pressure system has pushed into the Tri-State bringing some of us scattered showers through the early hours of Monday. The good news? This will be out as quickly as it came in.

A few scattered showers will linger through the morning commute this morning, but the bulk of the rain should be gone by 8 a.m. for most spots. Temperatures are once again cool, into the mid-40s in most spots.

We should stay mostly cloudy through the first half of the day today, but by the afternoon there will be some nice breaks in the clouds and plenty of sunshine by the evening. Temperatures will still be chilly, only climbing to the low 60s, right around 62°. For perspective, today’s average high is 70°.

Overnight will once again get chilly, temperatures falling towards 40° with a light wind from the southwest. Some areas could dip into the upper 30s again.

Tuesday will have a late October feel with low humidity, sunshine, and temperatures into the mid-60s. Wind could be breezy at times around 10 to 15 mph from the west.

Wednesday is our transition day, as a warm front brings in clouds and a chance at a few isolated showers. For those warmer weather fans, that warm front does also shepherd in some warmth with highs back near 70°. That warmer weather will be more apparent on Thursday and Friday with the mid to upper 70s and more humidity. However, that does lead to a chance at rain later in the day Friday before another cold front and big drop in temperatures for the weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers ending

Cloudy & cool

Low: 45

TODAY

Clouds early, then sun

Staying cool

High: 62

TONIGHT

Clear skies

Cool again

Low: 40

TUESDAY

Plenty of sun

Still Cool

High: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool temperatures

Low: 43

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========