Showers to start the day, how long rain could last today

Showers and storms are moving through the Ohio Valley this morning and this should be around throughout the morning rush. Be prepared for slowdowns heading into work and wet conditions as kids head out to the bus stop.
Widely scattered showers and storms are expected until 9 a.m. The rest of the morning will be mostly cloudy. The sky stays mostly cloudy after the noon hour and it's not out of the question that we could see an isolated shower develop this afternoon. Highs will come in around 80 degrees today.
A flood watch is in effect for Fayette and Union County (IN) until 10 a.m.
The sky turns mostly clear tonight and temperatures cool to 65 degrees.
Friday's forecast is looking quite nice! Highs are expected in the low 80s and the day will be mostly sunny. A light north wind is expected. For Friday night football, temperatures will be around 77-79 degrees at kickoff.
There is a rain chance that we are monitoring for the weekend ahead. Isolated showers and storms will pass through the area on Saturday as two weak features, a surface trough and a cold front, impact our area.
Sunday's forecast will be dry and partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees. 85 degrees is considered normal for this time of year.
MORNING RUSH
Tracking showers
A few storms
Low: 69
THURSDAY
Morning showers, overcast
Slight afternoon rain chance
High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Dry
Low: 65
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Dry and warm
High: 82
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 64
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