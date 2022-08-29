Showers and storms to start the week

After a hot and humid weekend across the Tri-State, rain chances return to start the week!

Showers and storms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday as we will have cold front sweep through. Monday is the day with the best storm potential, with more of the heat and humidity. Temperatures will be into the upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Scattered storms will be possible all day, but more likely after 1pm. These will have potential for some damaging winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has us in their Marginal Risk for severe storms.

Inside the storms we will have some very heavy rainfall though, which could bring another quarter to a half an inch in some spots. There could be some spots that see near an inch inside the stronger downpours, but that is very isolated.

The better rain will be overnight into Tuesday and Tuesday morning. That will be all ahead of the cold front which will clear us out and drop humidity later into the day Tuesday. However, storms will bring some very heavy rainfall.

Wednesday will start a nice quiet and dry pattern to end the week. We will cool down a little bit too. Wednesday will be a gorgeous sunny day with temperatures right around normal in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will drop as we head into the middle of the week as well, which means more comfortable nights. Morning temperatures will be into the upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY

More heat & humidity

Scattered showers & storms

High: 89

MONDAY NIGHT

Steadier showers & storms

Staying warm

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Rain & storms early

Dropping humidity

High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT

Shower chances

Mostly Clear

Low: 57

