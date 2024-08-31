Showers and storms to kick off the weekend

After a brutal heat wave the last few days, we finally cool off to kick off the weekend! But that's only half the story.

Our afternoon highs today for mostly everyone will only reach the low to mid 80s. That will be a great change of pace. However, what remains the same is chances for downpours and storms, some of which could be severe.

The first part of the day looks to be dry but you'll still feel that humidity when you step outside. As we move into the late morning and early afternoon hours, that's when we start to see an increased chance for activity to start developing around the area.

We have a marginal risk for severe storms and it looks like our best window of opportunity for storms is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then storms turn more isolated for the rest of the evening.

Tomorrow will be a warm day with highs in the mid 80s but dew points are starting to fall so it won't feel as sticky outside. We are in the clear for Riverfest and fireworks!

Monday is also ideal with a high of only 78 degrees and a mostly sunny sky.

TODAY

Showers and storms

Some strong

High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT

Staying warm & muggy

Storms ending

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 86

