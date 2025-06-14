Showers and storms this weekend

Scattered showers and storms are back in the mix this Saturday, but it won’t be a washout. We’ll see pockets of dry time, especially early on, with highs right around 80°.

The best chance for rain looks to be in the afternoon, thanks to daytime heating. If you’re heading to the Savannah Bananas game at 7 p.m., just keep in mind a stray shower could still pop up—but most of the evening should stay dry.

Sunday’s forecast is pretty similar: warm and a little unsettled. We’ll see another round of spotty showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs on Father’s Day will top out near 81°.

Unsettled weather continues into next week for both Monday and Tuesday with more rounds of scattered showers and storms.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy & muggy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few showers and storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 68

FATHER'S DAY

Mostly cloudy

More storm chances

High: 81

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========