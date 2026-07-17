Showers and storms return today, stronger storms expected on Saturday

Happy Friday!

First up, we are still going to deal with smoky skies on Friday morning before rain moves in. Air quality alerts are in effect for our region due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the air. Those with respiratory issues should stay inside again today.

WCPO Air Quality Alert Friday

The morning hours should be dry and hazy with temperatures warming quickly again. We'll start in the mid 70s and warm to around 90 again today. The afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms. This activity will start around noon and continue through sunset. It's not overly organized, but a hit-or-miss activity. There's also a low-end threat for severe weather, a marginal risk, for damaging wind gusts.

WCPO SPC Outlook Friday

The overnight hours will be dry, partly cloudy and humid. We'll cool to 72 degrees.

Another chance for storms will come in for Saturday's forecast. We will be waiting a long time thought for this to get going! Saturday morning will be partly cloudy and dry. We'll warm to 87 by the early afternoon with only slight storm chances. The better chance for storms develops after 4 p.m. Storms will start north of our area and move south/southeast through the Tri-State. This activity does bring a risk for severe storms. The SPC has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms and that includes damaging wind gusts.

WCPO SPC Outlook Saturday

WCPO Saturday evening storms

Sunday's forecast turns drier. The sky will be partly cloudy and highs come in at seasonal levels in the mid 80s. You should also notice a drop in humidity, albeit not completely gone but better than the "air you'll wear" on Saturday!

MORNING RUSH

Smoky sky, muggy

Dry

Low: 73

FRIDAY

Smoky morning sky

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 72

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy, very humid

Late afternoon/evening showers and storms

High: 87

SATURDAY NIGHT

Storms fade

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Not as hot

High: 86

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