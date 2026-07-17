Showers and storms return today, stronger storms expected on Saturday

Happy Friday!
First up, we are still going to deal with smoky skies on Friday morning before rain moves in. Air quality alerts are in effect for our region due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the air. Those with respiratory issues should stay inside again today.
The morning hours should be dry and hazy with temperatures warming quickly again. We'll start in the mid 70s and warm to around 90 again today. The afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms. This activity will start around noon and continue through sunset. It's not overly organized, but a hit-or-miss activity. There's also a low-end threat for severe weather, a marginal risk, for damaging wind gusts.
The overnight hours will be dry, partly cloudy and humid. We'll cool to 72 degrees.
Another chance for storms will come in for Saturday's forecast. We will be waiting a long time thought for this to get going! Saturday morning will be partly cloudy and dry. We'll warm to 87 by the early afternoon with only slight storm chances. The better chance for storms develops after 4 p.m. Storms will start north of our area and move south/southeast through the Tri-State. This activity does bring a risk for severe storms. The SPC has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms and that includes damaging wind gusts.
Sunday's forecast turns drier. The sky will be partly cloudy and highs come in at seasonal levels in the mid 80s. You should also notice a drop in humidity, albeit not completely gone but better than the "air you'll wear" on Saturday!
MORNING RUSH
Smoky sky, muggy
Dry
Low: 73
FRIDAY
Smoky morning sky
Scattered afternoon storms
High: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 72
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy, very humid
Late afternoon/evening showers and storms
High: 87
SATURDAY NIGHT
Storms fade
Mostly cloudy
Low: 70
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Not as hot
High: 86
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