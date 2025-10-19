Showers and storms, possibly severe Sunday

A wet, windy, and cooler day is ahead as a cold front approaches the Tri-State this morning.

The main round of showers and storms moves in early Sunday around sunrise. A few storms could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds capable of causing damage as the main concern. The Storm Prediction Center places our area under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning an isolated strong storm is possible.

Sunday brings a noticeable change. Temperatures reach the mid 60s around noon before tumbling into the 50s during the afternoon. It will also be breezy, with southwest winds at 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 mph. A few scattered showers could linger into the afternoon, keeping things cool and unsettled.

The week ahead will be drier and cooler, with the exception of a slight chance for rain Tuesday. Expect some chilly mornings as lows dip to around 40 through midweek.

SUNDAY

Storms early

Windy

High: 67

SUNDAY NIGHT

A few showers

Much cooler

Low: 42

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 65

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 48

