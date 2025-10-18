Showers and storms, possibly severe

A few sprinkles could show up before sunrise. The main rainmaker is still sitting off to our west, and that will head this way soon.

Saturday starts off with some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s, so it will feel more like summer than mid-October. The record high for October 18 is 86 degrees, set back in 1938, and we could get close to that.

A few showers may pop up Saturday evening, mainly for areas west of I-75 and into Indiana. The better chance for rain and storms comes later in the night, roughly between 9 p.m. and midnight as the front approaches.

The main round of showers and storms moves through overnight and into early Sunday morning. A few storms could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds as the main concern. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a marginal risk for severe weather, which means an isolated strong storm is possible.

Sunday brings a big change. The warmest temperatures, in the mid 60s, arrive early in the day, then readings fall as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will be down into the 50s. It will also be breezy, with winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 mph. A few spotty showers could linger into the afternoon, keeping things cool and unsettled.

SATURDAY

Clouds build, warming fast

Isolated showers and storms after 6 p.m.

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Heavy rain

Isolated storms, possibly severe

Low: 58

SUNDAY

Showers & storms early

Turning cooler & windy

High: 67

SUNDAY NIGHT

Showers & storms early

Turning cooler & windy

Low: 42

