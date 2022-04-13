Showers and storms midday, some evening storms may be severe

Happy Wednesday! It is a warm & muggy start to the day and this will bring the potential for storms this afternoon & evening.

Most of the Tri-State is highlighted in a Slight Risk for strong and severe storms later this afternoon and evening. Southeast Indiana is in the Enhanced Risk area.

WCPO Storm Prediction Center's Day 1 Convective Outlook

There will be two rounds, so to speak, of rain and storms today. The first round will come through during the mid-to-late morning with showers and a few storms. I expect these showers to move in and out most of the afternoon, bring showers and downpours.

The second round will be later in the evening, likely after 9 p.m. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s, mainly due to the rain moving through. Winds will be strong as well, gusting from the south at 20 to 30 mph.

Our threats with this evening’s storms, and overnight, will be damaging straight-line wind gusts of 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, and large hail. Since this will be moving in after dark, make sure you have multiple ways to receive your warnings.

Showers and storms will exit early Thursday morning and from there we will start to clear out. Temperatures should start to fall as the cold front passes through. Expect temperatures on Thursday morning to be into the mid-40s with wind from the west around 5 to 10 mph. After clouds early in the day, we will see sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. Clouds return with a slight chance at rain Friday with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Showers moving in

Muggy & mostly cloudy

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY:

Rain and storms

Possibly severe

High: 71

TONIGHT:

Overnight storms

Possibly severe

Low: 47

THURSDAY:

Clouds & showers early

Afternoon sunshine

High: 61

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts