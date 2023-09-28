Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers and storms linger today

Warmer and dryer for the weekend
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain drops
Posted at 2:01 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 02:20:26-04

It's been a rainy and stormy 36 hours as several rounds of showers and storms have moved through the area. As you wake up this morning we are still seeing heavy pockets of rain and a few thunderstorms. Most of the storms are situated in our far southern counties in NKY.

24 hour rain totals

Today will be a dreary, seasonal day with highs in the mid 70s. We'll still see some rain activity as we push through the morning and afternoon hours but it will be much more isolated and light, especially into the afternoon. While there's a small rain chance for most of the daylight hours, the amount of time you'll deal with rain should be pretty limited. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday

Temperatures warm back to the low 80s to end the week and into the weekend with plenty of sunshine returning too. That trend continues for all of next week as we see lots of sunshine and temperatures climb to the upper 80s by next weekend.

THIS MORNING
Scattered showers continue
Isolated storms
Low: 62

TODAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty, light rain
High: 76

TONIGHT
Partly cloudy
Drying out
Low: 60

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 80

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018