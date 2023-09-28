Showers and storms linger today

It's been a rainy and stormy 36 hours as several rounds of showers and storms have moved through the area. As you wake up this morning we are still seeing heavy pockets of rain and a few thunderstorms. Most of the storms are situated in our far southern counties in NKY.

Cam

Today will be a dreary, seasonal day with highs in the mid 70s. We'll still see some rain activity as we push through the morning and afternoon hours but it will be much more isolated and light, especially into the afternoon. While there's a small rain chance for most of the daylight hours, the amount of time you'll deal with rain should be pretty limited. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy.

Cam

Temperatures warm back to the low 80s to end the week and into the weekend with plenty of sunshine returning too. That trend continues for all of next week as we see lots of sunshine and temperatures climb to the upper 80s by next weekend.

THIS MORNING

Scattered showers continue

Isolated storms

Low: 62

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty, light rain

High: 76

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Drying out

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 80

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========