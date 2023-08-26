Showers and storms for some to start your Saturday

We're tracking showers and storms rolling through the area this morning. Throughout the morning hours these have been mainly focused in SE Indiana and moving into portions of northern Kentucky.

For most of you, you'll start your day off with dry and muggy conditions. Temperatures will remain in the low 70s for sunrise and once again, you'll feel that humidity when you walk out the door. Here's the good news, today is the last day of the gross conditions.. for a while. We are going to have a front move through this afternoon that will finally cool us off and move in more refreshing air. As that happens though, there will be a few chances for some downpours to pop up in the afternoon. These will be pretty spotty and most stay dry, but a few towns will see these.

We still reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and it once again feels like the 90s. But compared to the 110° heat index we had yesterday, this is already an improvement.

True clearing happens tonight and the cooler and more dry air filters in as well.

Conditions will feel better tomorrow morning with lows dropping to the mid 60s. And you spend most of your day in the 70s as we only top out in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Chance storms

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Cooler

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 81

