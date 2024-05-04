Showers and storms for parts of your weekend

As a cold front marches into the Greater Cincinnati area, its arrival isn't just a passing event but rather a prolonged affair that sets the stage for a week-long soggy saga. Initially triggering scattered showers, the front then stubbornly stalls over the region, refusing to budge.

This meteorological stalemate has repercussions beyond mere inconvenience, as it casts a shadow over The Flying Pig events.

Organizers will certainly stay mindful of the safety concerns posed by slick roads and waterlogged pathways. With the increased humidity and warmth, pop up showers and storms will give us a summerlike pattern on Saturday afternoon.

Runners, too, find themselves grappling with the prospect of navigating a course made more difficult from showers, humidity and warmth. Highs both days will reach into the upper 70s with high humidity making it feel more like summer. Waking up tomorrow and around start time we will have temperatures in the low 60s. Remember, our average afternoon high for this time of the year is 70°, so it's going to be a warm one.

The glimmer of good news, is it looks like we could get lucky and have a mainly dry Sunday morning. The same can't be said fr our afternoon, though. Expect downpours and storm chances to build in for the afternoon hours, as early as 11am.

As the days unfold, the relentless downpours becomes a familiar companion, saturating the landscape and filling up rivers and streams. Additionally, I have a chance for rain or storms in the forecast for the entire extended period.

TODAY

Cloudy morning

Pop up showers and storms in the afternoon

High: 78

TONIGHT

Spotty rain

Chance storms

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Chance morning rain

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 79

