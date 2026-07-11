Showers and storm chances today

Showers and downpours have been around this morning, especially south of the river. This will continue to be the case for a lot of the day.

While it won't be raining from sun up to sun down, the chance for rain is there all Saturday.

As we move into the evening hours, storm chances have the best chance to fire up, especially for our northern communities.

Because of the rain temperatures will top out in the low 80s. The coolest day of the week.

We see a lot of sunshine tomorrow with a quick rain chance in the afternoon. Temps are back to average in the mid 80s.

Most of the workweek will be dry, but hot. We get back to the 90° range every day.

THIS MORNING

Scattered showers

Mild

Low: 68

TODAY

Few storms

Afternoon showers

High: 84

TONIGHT

Rain exits

Partly Cloudy

Low: 70

TOMORROW

Sunny

Warmer

High: 86

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