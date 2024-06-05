Showers and storm chances likely today

The first half of our Wednesday will be mainly dry, but we can't rule out a few showers or downpours during the morning hours.

As we move into the afternoon is when things start to pick up. A cold front is set to move through and trigger showers, downpours and storms for most of the afternoon and evening hours. While severe weather isn't likely, we do have a Marginal Risk, 1 of 5, for severe storms.

A few areas could see several rounds of downpours and isolated flooding concerns. This will be something we keep an eye on as these develop.

We look to dry out after midnight and see a dry but still warm Thursday with temperatures slightly above 80 in the afternoon. Good news is, by the weekend we look to have temps drop down to the mid to upper 70s and see lots of sunshine.

MORNING RUSH

Few Showers possible

Mild

Low: 67

TODAY

Cold Front moves through

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 80

TONIGHT

Clouds decrease

Humidity starts to drop

Low: 63

