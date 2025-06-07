Watch Now
Shower and storm chances this weekend

A warm and muggy Saturday with rain and storm chances
Provided by Timothy Swinehart
Shower and storm chances will continue on both Saturday and Sunday, and a few could be on the stronger side, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected.

Saturday brings a mix of sunshine and muggy air, with highs near 80 degrees. It won’t be a total washout, but rain and thunderstorms become more likely by dinnertime, continuing into the evening and overnight hours.

Sunday starts wet, with rain likely in the morning. By afternoon, we’ll see some clearing with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures again near 80 degrees. A few storms could return Sunday night, with scattered showers lingering into Monday morning.

Once this system moves out Monday night, look forward to several dry and sunny days midweek — and warmer temps on the way.

SATURDAY
Clouds & sun

Chance of scattered rain and storms late afternoon

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain & storms likely

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Scattered rain and storms early

Partly to mostly cloudy later

High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT

Slight chance

Low: 62

