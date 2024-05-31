Shifting into weekend mode... when it's going to rain!

We get another day of fantastic sunshine on Friday but that story will change quite a bit for the weekend! I've got the latest look at rain timing for your weekend plans.

Friday starts chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s under a clear sky. But once the sun is up, it will warm fast. We'll warm to 71 by noon and then up to 77 this afternoon. High pressure keeps sunshine around all day long.

Clouds start rolling in tonight as we'll cool to 55. It's still dry and pleasant outside.

Saturday's forecast is the one that will be one that messes with your outdoor plans this weekend. We should start the day dry with a mostly cloudy sky. But by the noon hour, isolated showers will begin and rain coverage only increases with time. Hit or miss rain is possible between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. but it's much more likely between 5 p.m. to midnight. We'll warm to 80 tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected.

WCPO Rain by noon Saturday



WCPO Rain by 6 p.m. Saturday



Showers are likely to continue overnight along with a few thunderstorms. This is a cold front passing.

But good news for Sunday, we'll only see rain chances early in the morning. Clouds will then move out and we'll dry out for Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. It will be a great end to the weekend with ample opportunities to get outside.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 47

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 77

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Not as chilly

Low: 55

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Rain arrives for most after 2 p.m.

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

A few storms

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Early rain chance

Turning partly cloudy and dry

High: 78

