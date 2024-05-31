Shifting into weekend mode... when it's going to rain!

We get another day of fantastic sunshine on Friday but that story will change quite a bit for the weekend! I've got the latest look at rain timing for your weekend plans.
Friday starts chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s under a clear sky. But once the sun is up, it will warm fast. We'll warm to 71 by noon and then up to 77 this afternoon. High pressure keeps sunshine around all day long.
Clouds start rolling in tonight as we'll cool to 55. It's still dry and pleasant outside.
Saturday's forecast is the one that will be one that messes with your outdoor plans this weekend. We should start the day dry with a mostly cloudy sky. But by the noon hour, isolated showers will begin and rain coverage only increases with time. Hit or miss rain is possible between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. but it's much more likely between 5 p.m. to midnight. We'll warm to 80 tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected.
Showers are likely to continue overnight along with a few thunderstorms. This is a cold front passing.
But good news for Sunday, we'll only see rain chances early in the morning. Clouds will then move out and we'll dry out for Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. It will be a great end to the weekend with ample opportunities to get outside.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 47
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 77
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase
Not as chilly
Low: 55
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Rain arrives for most after 2 p.m.
High: 80
SATURDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
A few storms
Low: 61
SUNDAY
Early rain chance
Turning partly cloudy and dry
High: 78
