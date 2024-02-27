Severe storms most likely Tuesday night

It's going to be another warm day in the Tri-State, but this isn't the only story, it's the threat for strong to severe storms tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the Tri-State in a "slight risk" for severe storms. This is for storm activity that passes from midnight to 7 a.m. Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. And given the time of night, it's important to ensure you have some weather alert system set up to wake you up in the event of a tornado warning. A weather radio or a weather app like Storm Shield can provide such alert.

We won't see a ton of storm activity during the day on Tuesday. There's a chance for storms mainly south of the Ohio River from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. but then the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and warm with a high of 69 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

It's after midnight that storms will gather strength over the Tri-State. It looks like our best chance for storms that could turn severe is from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Outside of the severe storm chance, heavy rain will also come with the storms.

WCPO 1 AM Storm Chance



WCPO 4 a.m. Storms Wednesday



Temperatures will fall rapidly once the cold front passes. We'll be in the mid 50s at 8 a.m. but by noon the temperature will only sit at 42. By 4 p.m., we will have cooled to 36 degrees! And with a breezy west wind at 10 to 20 mph, it will make it feel even colder outside.

WCPO Wednesday Cool Down



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

A few storms

Low: 59

TUESDAY

Scattered storms

Mostly cloudy the majority of the day

High: 69

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Severe storms possible

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Early storms end, mostly cloudy

Falling temps, windy

4PM: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Much colder

Low: 26

