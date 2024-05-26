Severe Storms Possible Today

SUNDAY IS A 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY due to the threat at strong and severe weather. We have more on the timing and impacts later in this article.
Waking up this morning it's calm and muggy. We've also started to see some patchy fog as well but not expecting this to be a major issue.
The calm start quickly fades and we ramp up our severe threat for the Tri-State, not once but potentially twice. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a majority of the Tri-State within an "Enhanced Risk" which is threat level 3 out of 5. All forms of severe weather will be possible, but wind and hail are the primary concern.
By the time we get to noon we will have to watch the potential for our first round of storms. The latest mode trends have these moving into the metro between 12 to 2 pm for our first wave. This threat looks to be from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
After that passes we will watch for the 8/10 pm time frame for the potential at another wave of storms to roll in. This wave will also have the possibility for all forms of severe weather.
We've got a lot going on today with Taste of Cincinnati, the Reds game and all your holiday plans. Please make sure you have a back up plan if/when things start to ramp up. Also, make sure to go over your severe weather action plan with anyone who is visiting or in town. Planning ahead is crucial for days like today.
Right now, Memorial Day looks to start wet with some scattered showers and storms early, but tapering off as we get past 9 to 10 a.m. From there we will clearing and temperatures into the upper 70s. Should be a decent afternoon for the Taste of Cincinnati.
TODAY
Afternoon storms
Some strong or severe
High: 81
TONIGHT
More storms
Some severe
Low: 65
MONDAY
AM Showers
Slowly Drying Out
High: 78
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports