Severe Storms Possible Today

SUNDAY IS A 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY due to the threat at strong and severe weather. We have more on the timing and impacts later in this article.

Waking up this morning it's calm and muggy. We've also started to see some patchy fog as well but not expecting this to be a major issue.

The calm start quickly fades and we ramp up our severe threat for the Tri-State, not once but potentially twice. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a majority of the Tri-State within an "Enhanced Risk" which is threat level 3 out of 5. All forms of severe weather will be possible, but wind and hail are the primary concern.

Cameron Hardin Enhanced Risk

By the time we get to noon we will have to watch the potential for our first round of storms. The latest mode trends have these moving into the metro between 12 to 2 pm for our first wave. This threat looks to be from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Cameron Hardin Storms Timeline

After that passes we will watch for the 8/10 pm time frame for the potential at another wave of storms to roll in. This wave will also have the possibility for all forms of severe weather.

We've got a lot going on today with Taste of Cincinnati, the Reds game and all your holiday plans. Please make sure you have a back up plan if/when things start to ramp up. Also, make sure to go over your severe weather action plan with anyone who is visiting or in town. Planning ahead is crucial for days like today.

Cameron Hardin 2nd round of storms

Right now, Memorial Day looks to start wet with some scattered showers and storms early, but tapering off as we get past 9 to 10 a.m. From there we will clearing and temperatures into the upper 70s. Should be a decent afternoon for the Taste of Cincinnati.

TODAY

Afternoon storms

Some strong or severe

High: 81

TONIGHT

More storms

Some severe

Low: 65

MONDAY

AM Showers

Slowly Drying Out

High: 78

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========