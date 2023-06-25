Severe storms possible later today

Sunday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day

Today is a day that we must watch closely, mainly later in the afternoon/evening. Before we get to the late afternoon we will be partly sunny and humid again. Don't let your guard down though because storms will be moving in. The SPC has upgraded much of the Tri-State into an Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Sunday afternoon and evening. This is threat level 3 of 5. This includes the risk for damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and large hail.

The strength of storms and timing of this activity will be influenced by that first round of rain in the morning hours. The longer the morning rain and clouds linger, the later the threat will be. Right now, it looks like our window for storms will open around 4 p.m., but it will be more likely closer to 7 or 8 p.m. when the greatest threat develops. This should last into the evening and close to midnight. Storms will start off as single cells, which pose the best threat at hail and tornadoes, and then they will develop into a squall line bringing the threat for straight-line winds.

Showers will end overnight into early Monday morning as we stay partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be near 68° Monday morning. Monday starts off mostly cloudy and dry, but as we head into the afternoon there will be more rain building in and that should be with us most of the afternoon. Nothing strong or severe is expected for Monday afternoon.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Warm & Muggy

Temp: 66

SUNDAY

Hot & humid

Strong & severe storms possible late in the day

High: 89

SUNDAY NIGHT

Rain ending

Staying cloudy

Low: 68

MONDAY

Not as hot

Showers and storms

High: 80

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========