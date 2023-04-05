Severe Storms Likely This Afternoon

Today is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the potential at strong and severe thunderstorms across the Tri-State.

A strong low-pressure system will move into the Great Lakes region over the next 24 hours, placing the Tri-State in an area for severe weather. Because of this, the Storm Prediction Center has placed an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather today in our area.

These storms will develop along and ahead of a cold front which will sweep through the Tri-State, driving the storms into our area. Let's break down the impacts we need to look for and the timing of the threat itself.

STORM IMPACTS

As these storms come into the Tri-State this afternoon they will bring the potential of all severe weather hazards; Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail. Severe wind gusts of 60-70 mph will be our primary threat with these storms as the line/wave rolls through. Tornadoes will also be possible, especially low-end "spin-up" tornadoes. These are likely to be embedded within the line of thunderstorms that roll through and would be hidden within the storms themselves. We may have a few strong singular super cells ahead of the main line, and if that is the case our threat for tornadoes would be a little bit higher. Large hail of 1 inch in diameter, or greater, is possible, but it is the lowest threat of the bunch.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Severe Impacts for 4-5-2023

There will be the potential for some flooding, but because the speed of these storms we are not expecting widespread flooding. Rain totals should stay between 0.25" to 0.75" for most communities, but we may see some localized heavier totals. The localized stronger storms will bring potential for 1 to 2 inches which would increase the flooding potential.

TIMELINE:

Storms will be possible off and on later this morning and around the lunch hour, but the best threat for severe weather will be during the mid to late afternoon. The isolated storms midday are likely between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Our severe weather window will open up around 4 p.m. and should close around 10 p.m. as the front passes through.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Severe Weather Timeline for 4-5-2023

The cold front triggering the storms will also usher in much cooler air dropping the highs into the upper 50s on Thursday with possible early morning showers before clearly at night. Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday all look dry with afternoon highs climbing to the low to mid 60s.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Chance showers

Temps: 67

TODAY

Spotty morning showers

Rain and storms develop

Severe weather expected

especially in the afternoon & evening

High: 77

TONIGHT

Lingering showers

Cooler

Low: 46

TOMORROW

Lingering showers Early

Cool

High: 57

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========