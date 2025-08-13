Setting up for another round of storms

A cold front is moving into the Ohio Valley today, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms.

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 70s. There shouldn't be any rain to worry about as you head to work this morning or send the kids to the bus stop.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s this afternoon. It's around noon when isolated storm chances start up again, growing into scattered storm activity for the rest of the afternoon. While severe weather isn't expected, torrential downpours and frequent lightning will accompany these storms.

The overnight hours will be partly cloudy and dry but remain very muggy.

The cold front is stalling to our south on Thursday, which could lead to a few stray showers in the afternoon hours, but it won't amount to much. The majority of the forecast for Thursday is mostly sunny, warm, and humid.

Heat levels will rise for the end of the week and weekend as highs return to the low 90s.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 73

WEDNESDAY

Scattered afternoon storms

Very muggy

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Humid

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Slight afternoon rain chance

High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Warm

Low: 70

