Serving up some heat on Wednesday

The dry stretch of weather continues here in the Tri-State but today you'll notice a jump up in temperatures.
Our Wednesday forecast starts with a mostly clear sky and lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. It's cool and refreshing!
Temperatures warm to 83 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky and light southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight, the sky turns partly cloudy and we cool to 59.
The sky stays partly cloudy on Thursday as a weak system moves through the Ohio Valley but it doesn't bring any rainfall. Temperatures still warm to 84. Thankfully, humidity stays low too.
We'll end the work week with a high of 84 on Friday and a partly cloudy sky.
The weekend still looks dry! Saturday we'll top out at 82 and Sunday we warm to around 80 with a partly cloudy sky.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Cool start
Low: 52
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 83
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 59
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm
High: 84
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry and mild
Low: 60
