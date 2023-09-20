Watch Now
Serving up some heat on Wednesday

Temperatures rise back above normal
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 3:26 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 06:50:10-04

The dry stretch of weather continues here in the Tri-State but today you'll notice a jump up in temperatures.

Our Wednesday forecast starts with a mostly clear sky and lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. It's cool and refreshing!

Temperatures warm to 83 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky and light southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight, the sky turns partly cloudy and we cool to 59.

The sky stays partly cloudy on Thursday as a weak system moves through the Ohio Valley but it doesn't bring any rainfall. Temperatures still warm to 84. Thankfully, humidity stays low too.

We'll end the work week with a high of 84 on Friday and a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend still looks dry! Saturday we'll top out at 82 and Sunday we warm to around 80 with a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Cool start
Low: 52

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 59

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm
High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry and mild
Low: 60

