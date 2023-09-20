Serving up some heat on Wednesday

The dry stretch of weather continues here in the Tri-State but today you'll notice a jump up in temperatures.

Our Wednesday forecast starts with a mostly clear sky and lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. It's cool and refreshing!

Temperatures warm to 83 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky and light southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight, the sky turns partly cloudy and we cool to 59.

The sky stays partly cloudy on Thursday as a weak system moves through the Ohio Valley but it doesn't bring any rainfall. Temperatures still warm to 84. Thankfully, humidity stays low too.

We'll end the work week with a high of 84 on Friday and a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend still looks dry! Saturday we'll top out at 82 and Sunday we warm to around 80 with a partly cloudy sky.

