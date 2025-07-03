Serving up more heat and sunshine

We are looking at another fantastic summer forecast for the Tri-State.

The sky starts mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It will stay mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures warm to 88 degrees. That's a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but humidity still isn't too high.

Tonight, we'll cool to 66 under a clear sky.

Friday is the 4th of July, and it's going to be an ideal day! Temperatures will be warmer in the low 90s, but again, humidity isn't a huge issue. The heat index will climb to 93 in the afternoon. The sky is expected to be clear throughout the day and into the evening hours. By dusk, temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Heat sticks around for the weekend as humidity starts to rise a little. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s. Late Sunday, we could see isolated showers and storms returning. Daily chances for storms are expected next week.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Sunshine

A bit warmer again

High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 68

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========