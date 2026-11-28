A break from the rain and cold temperatures today. Take advantage of this opportunity to knock out some Christmas decorations, run errands, or enjoy time outside. Highs expected to reach around 50.

Baron Today

However, a new weather system is poised to bring widespread rain and breezy conditions tomorrow. Showers could develop as early as the morning, with temperatures reaching the middle 50s. Keep the rain gear handy if you’re heading to the Bengals game. Also, expect wet roads if you’re traveling home after Thanksgiving.

Baron Sunday

Cooler but drier on Monday with highs in the middle 40s. Then, we’re warming nicely into midweek as head into December, reaching the upper 50s by Wednesday and near 60 on Thursday.

THIS MORNING

Dry

Colder

Low: 34

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 50

TONIGHT

Clouds build

Chilly

Low: 38

TOMORROW

Rain

Heavy at times

High: 51

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