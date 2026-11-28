A break from the rain and cold temperatures today. Take advantage of this opportunity to knock out some Christmas decorations, run errands, or enjoy time outside. Highs expected to reach around 50.
However, a new weather system is poised to bring widespread rain and breezy conditions tomorrow. Showers could develop as early as the morning, with temperatures reaching the middle 50s. Keep the rain gear handy if you’re heading to the Bengals game. Also, expect wet roads if you’re traveling home after Thanksgiving.
Cooler but drier on Monday with highs in the middle 40s. Then, we’re warming nicely into midweek as head into December, reaching the upper 50s by Wednesday and near 60 on Thursday.
THIS MORNING
Dry
Colder
Low: 34
TODAY
Partly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 50
TONIGHT
Clouds build
Chilly
Low: 38
TOMORROW
Rain
Heavy at times
High: 51
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