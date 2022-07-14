Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Seasonal temperatures for our Thursday forecast

Mostly sunny and not too humid today
Summer Sunset over the lake
Lisa Copp - Landen Lake
Summer Sunset over the lake<br/>
Summer Sunset over the lake
Posted at 3:30 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 03:30:41-04

Wednesday was so nice, how about we do it again?!

The sky will be mostly sunny this morning with temperatures starting in the mid 60s. Humidity isn't overwhelming and there is some comfort to be found outside first thing this morning.

We'll stay mostly sunny for the bulk of the day as temperatures warm to 85. Like yesterday, there is a very small chance for rain developing later in the day, but it's not a guarantee.

Friday will be another mostly sunny day with lower levels of humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

So what about the weekend?

Saturday still looks like a dry forecast with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity won't be a big issue either.

It's on Sunday that a system will be developing out to the west and this brings in hit or miss rain chances during the day. It won't be a washout but if you have outdoor plans, you'll want to check the radar from time to time.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly sunny
Not too humid
Low: 66

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight rain chance
High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant again
Low: 63

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Dry air
High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 65

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018