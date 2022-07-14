Seasonal temperatures for our Thursday forecast

Wednesday was so nice, how about we do it again?!

The sky will be mostly sunny this morning with temperatures starting in the mid 60s. Humidity isn't overwhelming and there is some comfort to be found outside first thing this morning.

We'll stay mostly sunny for the bulk of the day as temperatures warm to 85. Like yesterday, there is a very small chance for rain developing later in the day, but it's not a guarantee.

Friday will be another mostly sunny day with lower levels of humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

So what about the weekend?

Saturday still looks like a dry forecast with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity won't be a big issue either.

It's on Sunday that a system will be developing out to the west and this brings in hit or miss rain chances during the day. It won't be a washout but if you have outdoor plans, you'll want to check the radar from time to time.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly sunny

Not too humid

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight rain chance

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant again

Low: 63

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry air

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 65

