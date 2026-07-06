Seasonal temperatures but it's still very humid

The holiday weekend is over and so is the heat wave. Temperatures topped out at 86 on Sunday, breaking the 6-day stretch of highs above 90 degrees.
Today we won't hit 90.
Temperatures start in the low 70s and warm to 86 in the mid-afternoon hours. There's still a decent amount of humidity in our air so heat index values will still range from 92 to 96 this afternoon.
There's also a chance for a few showers and storms. This activity won't pop up until after 4 p.m. and it's mainly east of I-71. What showers do develop will be slow-moving and produce heavy rainfall. But the majority of us won't see rain today.
Tuesday's forecast is quite similar. We'll top out in the mid 80s with heat index values in the mid- to low-90s. The bulk of the day will be partly cloudy. Then in the late afternoon, isolated storms pop only in our eastern and southern locations.
So what's the next big weather story?
We'll get into a stormier setup later this week. Scattered storms are back on Thursday and we should see a better shot of rain that night and into Friday's forecast.
Otherwise, temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-80s, and humidity will be present. This is textbook July weather!
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Hazy
Low: 70
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 86
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 70
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 85
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 67
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