Seasonal few days before a big warm up

It was cold again this morning, with temperatures around 30 degrees. We could see a few flakes of rain spitting out, but nothing of much concern.
Today, we have mostly cloudy skies, with light rain possible. Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s and approach 50.
There are more rain chances overnight, but the chance of a wintry mix is not looking as high. We will dry out early tomorrow and see clouds move out throughout the day.
Saturday's highs will be in the upper 40s, Sunday's highs will be in the mid-50s, and most days next week will be in the 60s and 70s.
THIS MORNING
Clouding up
Slight mix chance by daybreak
Low: 30
TODAY
A wintry mix is possible early
Scattered light rain showers but mostly cloudy
High: 48
TONIGHT
More showers
Chilly
Low: 35
TOMORROW
Decreasing Clouds
Calm
High: 47
