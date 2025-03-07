Seasonal few days before a big warm up

It was cold again this morning, with temperatures around 30 degrees. We could see a few flakes of rain spitting out, but nothing of much concern.

Today, we have mostly cloudy skies, with light rain possible. Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s and approach 50.

There are more rain chances overnight, but the chance of a wintry mix is not looking as high. We will dry out early tomorrow and see clouds move out throughout the day.

Saturday's highs will be in the upper 40s, Sunday's highs will be in the mid-50s, and most days next week will be in the 60s and 70s.

THIS MORNING

Clouding up

Slight mix chance by daybreak

Low: 30

TODAY

A wintry mix is possible early

Scattered light rain showers but mostly cloudy

High: 48

TONIGHT

More showers

Chilly

Low: 35

TOMORROW

Decreasing Clouds

Calm

High: 47

