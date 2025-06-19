Scattered storm chances continue, but a heat wave is looming

The threat for severe storms is over, but that doesn't mean the potential for rain is completely done. We'll continue to see isolated showers and storms this morning and up through around the noon hour. Then clouds will decrease, revealing a mostly sunny sky later this afternoon. When it comes to temperatures, we'll start at 70 and warm to 80 degrees. With winds shifting to the northwest, it won't be as humid this afternoon.
The sky will turn mostly clear tonight, and we'll cool to 64.
Friday's forecast will be seasonal and gorgeous. The sky will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise to 86 degrees. It's also the summer solstice, also known as the first official day of summer!
We've yet to have a 90-degree day this year, but that will change over the weekend. Our first heat wave of the summer season is here. We'll top out at 90 on Saturday. The high increases to 92 on Sunday, but with rising humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Highs in the 90s will continue through Wednesday.
MORNING RUSH
Overcast, muggy
A few showers and storms
Low: 70
THURSDAY
Scattered storms until midday
Then turning mostly sunny
High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 64
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 86
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 68
