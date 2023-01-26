Scattered snow showers today

It has been an interesting few days in the weather department and we still aren't done with this active pattern. Today's issue: more light snowfall.

Today's system isn't going to be a big accumulating event. Spotty snow showers will pass during the day and for some of us, this could lead to a dusting of snowfall. But it's not out of the question for pockets of moderate snow to pass by and this could lead to reports of .25" to .50" of fresh snow. Pavement temperatures are still above freezing according to the sensors, so it's very possible that a lot of this snow would melt on the roads. But bridges and overpasses would be colder as air temperatures will be near the freezing mark today. That's where we could see a few slick spots.

Jennifer Ketchmark Minor snow accumulations today



The sky stays mostly cloudy tonight as we cool to 23 degrees.

Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy again and the daylight hours will be mostly dry. We'll warm to 40 which is seasonal. There is a quick moving system passing to our north Friday evening that could produce a brief chance for rain. This is mainly a chance north of the Ohio River and between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday evening rain chance



Saturday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high of 48 degrees. There's another system developing out to our west during the day that is helping to push warmer air into the Ohio Valley.

That same system will bring in rain showers on Sunday as highs come in around 43. Snow is not expected at this time.

MORNING RUSH

Spotty, light snow

Colder

Low: 31

THURSDAY

Scattered snow showers

1/2" of snow possible

High: 34

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

A few flurries

Low: 23

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT

Quick light rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 33

