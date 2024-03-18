Scattered snow showers expected Monday

April Fools' Day may be 2 weeks away, but today's forecast isn't a joke. We could easily see scattered snow showers during the day.

It's partly cloudy this morning with a low of 28 degrees, much colder than yesterday morning. The sky turns mostly cloudy quickly. In the northwest wind, we'll see hit or miss flurries coming in this afternoon. At times, these will be snow showers, even enough to cover the gas momentarily. But it won't influence the roads, the pavement temperature is too warm. Today's high only rises to 37-40 degrees.

WCPO Spotty snow showers Monday



The sky turns partly cloudy overnight with a low of 26 degrees.

Tuesday's forecast will be mostly sunny and a bit milder. Temperatures rebound to 53 that afternoon. But expect it to be breezy throughout the day. Winds will be in from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

WCPO Windy Tuesday Forecast



Wednesday will be another breezy day but this time the wind will come in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 28

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty snow showers

High: 40

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Chilly again

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy

High: 53

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry, not as cold

Low: 37

