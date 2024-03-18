Scattered snow showers expected Monday

April Fools' Day may be 2 weeks away, but today's forecast isn't a joke. We could easily see scattered snow showers during the day.
It's partly cloudy this morning with a low of 28 degrees, much colder than yesterday morning. The sky turns mostly cloudy quickly. In the northwest wind, we'll see hit or miss flurries coming in this afternoon. At times, these will be snow showers, even enough to cover the gas momentarily. But it won't influence the roads, the pavement temperature is too warm. Today's high only rises to 37-40 degrees.
The sky turns partly cloudy overnight with a low of 26 degrees.
Tuesday's forecast will be mostly sunny and a bit milder. Temperatures rebound to 53 that afternoon. But expect it to be breezy throughout the day. Winds will be in from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Wednesday will be another breezy day but this time the wind will come in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 28
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty snow showers
High: 40
MONDAY NIGHT
Clouds decrease
Chilly again
Low: 26
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Breezy
High: 53
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry, not as cold
Low: 37
