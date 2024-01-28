Scattered showers today with seasonal temperatures

We're starting off with morning showers along with some fog. Temperatures are in the low 40s and will pretty much stay there throughout the day.

There is still the possibility that our Indiana counties could see snowflakes this morning as colder air is pushing in along with the precipitation. This will be brief before everything just turns into rain. No sticking is expected since the ground and our temperatures are just too warm. Scattered showers are expected into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Most of the rain clears out by 8 p.m. We'll just be left with mostly cloudy skies and lows falling near freezing. It stays cloudy Monday with highs back in the low 40s. This is nearly seasonal. We'll stay dry but won't see much sunshine.

There is a chance to see a wintry mix Tuesday morning. This will be brief and will quickly turn to rain. Temperatures will again be in the 30s and 40s that day.

By Wednesday, sunshine returns. We'll be in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday and back in the upper 30s by next weekend.

TODAY

Morning fog

Scattered showers

High: 40

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 32

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 41

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Near freezing

Low: 30

