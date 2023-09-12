Scattered showers today with cooler temperatures

We're watching showers in the Indianapolis area this morning, waiting for the arrival to the Tri-State. There is a possibility a few of our Indiana counties could see showers before 7 a.m., but the majority of the viewing area can expect showers to move in after 7 a.m. These showers will become scattered as the morning progresses and will continue into late afternoon. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Rain amounts staying well below half of an inch. Highs today will only reach the low to mid 70s!

For the evening, a few pop-ups may arrive. By tonight, most of the showers should be fading. Lows will fall to the low to mid 50s.

For Wednesday, expect another below average day. Highs will again reach the low to mid 70s. We can expect to see more sunshine. We may see a spotty shower, but most of us will be dry.

Expect a fairly dry and cool rest of the week and a slight warmup back to the upper 70s by the weekend.

TODAY

Scattered showers

Cooler

High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few leftover showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 54

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Below average

High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Dry

Cooler

Low: 50

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

