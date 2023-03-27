Scattered showers to start the day

Scattered showers will be on the radar this morning as we head out the door. Hit or miss showers will be most likely between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Rain then tapers off and wraps up around the noon hour. The sky will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon with a high of 55. It's a drop down from the 63 degree high we enjoyed on Sunday.
Tuesday's forecast starts out 33 degrees for a chilly morning. We'll then warm back to only 49 that afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. There's an isolated chance for showers on Tuesday, but a lot of us will end the day without seeing any rain.
The forecast turns around quickly and the timing is perfect ahead of Reds Opening Day. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 57.
And then we get to Opening Day! The forecast look spectacular this year. We'll start at 33 that morning and warm quickly thanks to a mostly sunny sky. By noon, the temperature will have warmed to 50 degrees for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. And then at 4 p.m. the temperature will rise to 62 degrees for the ballgame. You couldn't write a better forecast in Cincinnati for all this activity!
Scattered showers return on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.
MORNING RUSH
Scattered showers
Cloudy
Low: 46
MONDAY
Scattered showers before noon
Mostly cloudy, cooler
High: 55
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 33
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 49
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 30
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports