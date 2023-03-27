Watch Now
Scattered showers to start the day

Cooling down for a few days
Wet Weather umbrella rain
Mel Evans/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photograph shot through a window, a person with an umbrella walks along in the rain Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007, in Princeton, N.J. (AP photo/Mel Evans)
Posted at 3:30 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 03:30:33-04

Scattered showers will be on the radar this morning as we head out the door. Hit or miss showers will be most likely between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Rain then tapers off and wraps up around the noon hour. The sky will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon with a high of 55. It's a drop down from the 63 degree high we enjoyed on Sunday.

Tuesday's forecast starts out 33 degrees for a chilly morning. We'll then warm back to only 49 that afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. There's an isolated chance for showers on Tuesday, but a lot of us will end the day without seeing any rain.

The forecast turns around quickly and the timing is perfect ahead of Reds Opening Day. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 57.

And then we get to Opening Day! The forecast look spectacular this year. We'll start at 33 that morning and warm quickly thanks to a mostly sunny sky. By noon, the temperature will have warmed to 50 degrees for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. And then at 4 p.m. the temperature will rise to 62 degrees for the ballgame. You couldn't write a better forecast in Cincinnati for all this activity!

Scattered showers return on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

MORNING RUSH
Scattered showers
Cloudy
Low: 46

MONDAY
Scattered showers before noon
Mostly cloudy, cooler
High: 55

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 33

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 30

