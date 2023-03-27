Scattered showers to start the day

Scattered showers will be on the radar this morning as we head out the door. Hit or miss showers will be most likely between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Rain then tapers off and wraps up around the noon hour. The sky will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon with a high of 55. It's a drop down from the 63 degree high we enjoyed on Sunday.

Tuesday's forecast starts out 33 degrees for a chilly morning. We'll then warm back to only 49 that afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. There's an isolated chance for showers on Tuesday, but a lot of us will end the day without seeing any rain.

The forecast turns around quickly and the timing is perfect ahead of Reds Opening Day. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 57.

And then we get to Opening Day! The forecast look spectacular this year. We'll start at 33 that morning and warm quickly thanks to a mostly sunny sky. By noon, the temperature will have warmed to 50 degrees for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. And then at 4 p.m. the temperature will rise to 62 degrees for the ballgame. You couldn't write a better forecast in Cincinnati for all this activity!

Scattered showers return on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Cloudy

Low: 46

MONDAY

Scattered showers before noon

Mostly cloudy, cooler

High: 55

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 33

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 30

==========