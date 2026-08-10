Rounds of storms possible over the next few days, severe weather chances

This week is going to be very active weather-wise. Nearly every day has a storm chance and at times, the risk for severe storms. Staying weather aware is necessary this week!

Let's start with our Monday outlook. It's a very humid start to the day. We'll warm to 90 this afternoon and heat index values rise to nearly 100 degrees. There's also the chance for isolated afternoon storms, but nothing is guaranteed in this setup. We'll be watching the radar closely, that's for sure! Some of the overnight weather model data showed scattered storms developing this afternoon between 4-8 p.m. but now, barely anything is indicated in the models. Basically, it's a watch and see kind of day.

WCPO SPC outlook for Monday

Scattered storms are expected tonight and it comes with a low-end threat for severe storms.

Then for Tuesday, while the exact timing of storms is kind of all over the place throughout the day, the risk for severe storms it a bit higher. Tuesday will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes and flash flooding will be possible. We'll warm to 88 and it will still be oppressively humid. Storms are possible all day long!

WCPO Tuesday SPC Outlook

WCPO Tuesday morning storms

Additional rounds of storms will continue on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms.

MONDAY

Afternoon storms possible

Severe weather risk

High: 91

MONDAY NIGHT

Storms continue

Some strong to severe storms

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Storms likely

Strong to severe storms, flooding risk

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storm chance continues

Very muggy

Low: 70

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