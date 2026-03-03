Rounds of soaking rain and chances for severe storms

We will start a stretch of rainy and stormy weather today. There are a few items of concern:



Strong to severe storm chances Wednesday and Thursday

Flooding possible due to prolonged rain

Showers will move in this morning between 7 to 9 a.m. The rain will start light but pick up in intensity as the morning proceeds. Temperatures are in the low 40s so this starts as a cold air. Temperatures rise to the mid 50s late this afternoon. Showers are likely for the afternoon hours, especially north of the Ohio River. We could see rainfall totals ranging from 1-3" inches today in our northern locations.

Showers are likely tonight and we'll have to monitor for flooding along our streams, creeks and rivers. Tonight's low only falls to 51.

Rounds of showers and a few storms will be possible on Wednesday. Showers are likely in the morning hours. We'll see a brief break around midday and then new rounds of showers and storms will develop for the afternoon and evening hours. Hail is our main severe weather concern.

The SPC has our area in a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday.

WCPO Wednesday SPC Outlook

New rounds of showers and storms will move in for Thursday's forecast too. Highs climb to 70 degrees for a truly spring-like day. Some of our strongest storms could be around Thursday morning and into midday. With pockets of heavy rain continuing, the concern for hit-or-miss flooding continues as well.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Mist and drizzle

Low: 40

TUESDAY

Rain likely

Heaviest to the north

High: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers likely

Heavy at times

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Rain continues

A few stronger storms

High: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

A few strong to severe storms

Low: 56

