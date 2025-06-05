Rounds of showers and storms today

Our dry stretch of weather is officially over. We are now entering a much more active weather pattern that will last for days.
Scattered showers and isolated storms will slowly move into our area as we kick off the morning. Temperatures are in the low 70s for a very mild start. We will see rounds of showers and storms throughout the day, with temperatures rising to 80 degrees.
The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms. This is due to the threat of downbursts, also known as damaging wind gusts, which would be associated with storms that develop in the afternoon and evening hours.
We should get a break in rainfall tonight. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we will cool to 67 degrees.
Friday's forecast starts dry, but as we get into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop and move through our area. Temperatures will warm to 80. When it comes to severe weather, the risk is a little higher tomorrow but not at an alarming level. The SPC has most of the area in a "marginal risk," but there's a "slight risk" to the south. Again, the focus here is the threat for damaging wind gusts.
MORNING RUSH
Scattered showers
A few storms
Low: 71
THURSDAY
Rounds of showers
A few stronger storms
High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 67
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Afternoon/evening storms
High: 80
FRIDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
Storms expected
Low: 65
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports