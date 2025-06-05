Rounds of showers and storms today

Our dry stretch of weather is officially over. We are now entering a much more active weather pattern that will last for days.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will slowly move into our area as we kick off the morning. Temperatures are in the low 70s for a very mild start. We will see rounds of showers and storms throughout the day, with temperatures rising to 80 degrees.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms. This is due to the threat of downbursts, also known as damaging wind gusts, which would be associated with storms that develop in the afternoon and evening hours.

WCPO Thursday SPC Outlook

We should get a break in rainfall tonight. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we will cool to 67 degrees.

Friday's forecast starts dry, but as we get into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop and move through our area. Temperatures will warm to 80. When it comes to severe weather, the risk is a little higher tomorrow but not at an alarming level. The SPC has most of the area in a "marginal risk," but there's a "slight risk" to the south. Again, the focus here is the threat for damaging wind gusts.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

A few storms

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Rounds of showers

A few stronger storms

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon/evening storms

High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Storms expected

Low: 65

