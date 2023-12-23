Watch Now
Rounds of rain moving through

Temperatures stay well above average around the Tri-State
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:04 AM, Dec 23, 2023
We've already seen a few showers overnight and now the rain will pick up and continue this morning. A cold front will swing through the area early and as the front moves east so will our chances of rain.

Specifically, scattered showers are expected now until early this afternoon around around 2 p.m. The sky will stay mostly cloudy as temperatures rise to 50 degrees.

Christmas Eve Sunday will be the best day over the next several. While we'll see mostly cloudy skies that could break late day, afternoon highs warm to 59 degrees.

Unfortunately, Christmas Day is still looking wet. You'll notice from the percentages above that we'll see a chance for rain right from the jump! Although the best wet weather chances are into the afternoon. Highs stay mild in the upper 50s.

TODAY

Rain until 2 p.m.

Mostly cloudy otherwise

High: 50

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Low: 44

CHRISTMAS EVE

Mostly cloudy

Mild

High: 59

