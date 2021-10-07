Rounds of rain likely to continue

Our roads are wet and more rain will fall during the morning hours. Take your time on the roads this morning as it's very possible to find ponding or standing water at times. Loss of traction is a real concern this morning.

Temperatures start in the mid 60s and warm to 74 this afternoon. It looks like we'll see rounds of rain all day long with occasional thunderstorms. While severe weather is not expected, isolated flooding will need to be monitored in low lying or flood prone areas.

Rain fades a bit tonight but I still can't rule out a small rain chance. We'll cool to 61 tonight.

Friday starts mostly cloudy and dry, but that doesn't last all day. Scattered showers will develop between 1-3 p.m. and continue through sunset. Rain that returns tomorrow afternoon should be on the lighter side and hit or miss. This means that we could see a little rain as Friday night football games begin but it shouldn't linger through the entire evening. The same can be said for UC's game at Nippert.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high of 78. A warm front is lifting through the Ohio Valley that afternoon and it brings a very small rain chance, but this is only a 10% chance.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy. It's a good looking forecast for the Bengals game!

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Ponding on roads

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Showers likely

Storms at times

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Cloudy

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon spotty showers

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 59

