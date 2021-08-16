Rounds of rain in the days ahead

Make sure you have an umbrella handy this week because just about every day has a rain chance.

Temperatures start in the mid 60s this morning with a cloudy sky. Light, spotty rain is already falling and it will be hit or miss through the morning drive. We'll continue to see scattered showers throughout the day. In between rain showers, the sky will be cloudy with temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Severe weather is not expected today.

An area of low pressure will move through the Ohio Valley this week but it's a very slow process. This means that spotty rain chances will be around for the entire work week and potentially through the weekend as well.

Temperatures will warm a little more this week, back to the mid 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Humid

Low: 65

MONDAY

Scattered showers

A few thunderstorms

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Scattered rain chance

Cloudy

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Widely scattered showers

A few storms

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain

Cloudy

Low: 69

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts