Rounds of rain for the next 2 days

Rain is once again making headlines today but we are getting closer and closer to a break in the pattern and a break from the oppressive humidity.

A slow moving cold front is finally dipping into the Ohio Valley today. There are some small rain chances as we head out the door this morning but a lot of us will just experience a mostly cloudy start with temperatures in the mid 70s. Shortly after the noon hour, scattered showers and storms will develop along this front, bring rounds of rain for the rest of the day. The highest chance for rain is along and south of the Ohio River. We could see areas of heavy rain at times too.

The National Weather Service has issued an AREAL FLOOD WATCH for a large portion of our viewing area due to the threat for heavy rain not only later today but again Wednesday. This starts at noon Tuesday and continues through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Jennifer ketchmark Areal Flood Watch



If you aren't seeing rain this afternoon, you'll be looking at a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 80s. While temperatures aren't as warm as Monday, it's still oppressively humid.

Scattered showers and storms will still be possible tonight as well as throughout much of the day on Wednesday. The high tomorrow rises to 81.

And then Thursday comes and the rain chance is down to 5-10%. That's the lowest rain potential we've seen in over a week! Temperatures warm to 85.

One more cold front will move through the area this week and it comes through Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a small rain chance associated with this but it's light and minor. But this front makes a huge difference for Friday and throughout the weekend. We'll see a drop in temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for several days in a row. Plus, we'll get a break from humidity! It's going to be a lovely few days in a row!

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers and storms

Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy

Low: 74

TUESDAY

Scattered showers and storms

Mostly cloudy, muggy

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Isolated storms

Low: 69

WEDNESDAY

Rounds of rain continue

A few storms

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Humidity starts to drop

Low: 65

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

