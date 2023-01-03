Rounds of heavy rain continue

Soaking showers moved across the Tri-State in the overnight hours and we'll continue to see pockets of rain moving through the area today. The means a rainy morning drive as many people return to work today. Off and on showers are expected all day long as temperatures warm to the mid 60s.
We'll get another round of showers tonight and this will increase in intensity again. But it's not just heavy showers, we could also hear some rumbles of thunder between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. as some storms pass mainly in our southern locations. Temperatures cool to the mid 50s.
Wednesday morning starts with a few lingers showers but as the cold front passes, rain will be pushed to the east and we'll dry out well before the noon hour. The bulk of the day will be dry with decreasing clouds and highs near the 60 degree mark.
Colder air finally returns to the area for the rest of the work week. Highs come in at 43 on Thursday and 40 on Friday. This is much closer to seasonal temperatures for the start of January. We might even see a few passing flurries on Thursday as a system passes to our north.
MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Heavy at times
Low: 63
TUESDAY
Rounds of rain
Minor flooding possible
High: 65
TUESDAY NIGHT
Spotty, light showers
Overcast
Low: 56
WEDNESDAY
Morning rain
Clouds decrease
High: 60
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 36
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
