Rollercoaster temperatures continue, when fall-like weather returns

While this morning will still feel a bit fall-like with temperatures starting out in the low-60s, that changes this afternoon with high temperatures heating back up to the upper 80s.

With dew points in the 50s it'll still feel pretty pleasant outside, just hotter than yesterday. The Tri-State will see partly cloudy skies and a light wind throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures drop to a low of 61.

Tomorrow will be a bit of a copy and paste situation with a high of 88, but we'll see a bit more sunshine.

MORNING RUSH

Pleasant

Partly cloudy

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Above average temps

Humidity starts to rise

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Light wind

Mostly sunny

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Calm

Low: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========