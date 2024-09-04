Rollercoaster temperatures continue, when fall-like weather returns

While this morning will still feel a bit fall-like with temperatures starting out in the low-60s, that changes this afternoon with high temperatures heating back up to the upper 80s.
With dew points in the 50s it'll still feel pretty pleasant outside, just hotter than yesterday. The Tri-State will see partly cloudy skies and a light wind throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures drop to a low of 61.
Tomorrow will be a bit of a copy and paste situation with a high of 88, but we'll see a bit more sunshine.
MORNING RUSH
Pleasant
Partly cloudy
Low: 60
WEDNESDAY
Above average temps
Humidity starts to rise
High: 87
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 61
THURSDAY
Light wind
Mostly sunny
High: 88
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Calm
Low: 63
