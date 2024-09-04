Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rollercoaster temperatures continue, when fall-like weather returns

It will feel more like summer again outside today, but fall-like conditions will return
WCPO_forecast_spring_cloudy.jpg
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dwayne Slavey
A view of Downtown from Covington.
WCPO_forecast_spring_cloudy.jpg
Posted

While this morning will still feel a bit fall-like with temperatures starting out in the low-60s, that changes this afternoon with high temperatures heating back up to the upper 80s.

With dew points in the 50s it'll still feel pretty pleasant outside, just hotter than yesterday. The Tri-State will see partly cloudy skies and a light wind throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures drop to a low of 61.

Tomorrow will be a bit of a copy and paste situation with a high of 88, but we'll see a bit more sunshine.

MORNING RUSH
Pleasant
Partly cloudy
Low: 60

WEDNESDAY
Above average temps
Humidity starts to rise
High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 61

THURSDAY
Light wind
Mostly sunny
High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Calm
Low: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk