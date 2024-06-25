Risk of severe storms, why timing could be tricky

We saw a nice break from humidity on Monday but all that changes today as heat rises along with humidity. The bigger story is the chance for storms and the difficulty in pinpointing exactly what time it will start.

Tuesday starts with a mostly clear sky and comfortable conditions. Temperatures will rise quickly today, warming to the low 90s. Dew points are also rising so it will start to feel more humid outside, especially this afternoon.

The chance for showers and storms then comes back into our area for later this afternoon and this evening. But there is some difficultly in timing out exactly when this storm activity will begin. Why? It's all dependent on where storms form today in Illinois/Iowa and the weather models have not been consistent with the track or timing. My best piece of advice is to start checking the radar at 4 p.m. and zoom out to Indiana. If you don't see storms yet, you are good to go for several hours. If storms have arrived there, then we could see rain as early as 6 p.m. Even the Storm Prediction Center calls this a "highly uncertain forecast" today.

The more likely chance for storms seems to be late this evening and overnight. We could see a few stronger storms that produce damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall amounts. The SPC has our area in a marginal risk for severe storms, but a slight risk to the west.

WCPO SPC Outlook



WCPO Late night storms



Wednesday will be a day where we see multiple rounds of showers and storms. It looks likely that we'll start the day with rainfall, potentially impacting the morning drive. Then additional rounds of showers and storms will move through the area on Wednesday afternoon, a few potentially turning severe. Damaging wind gusts are the concern if anything does turn severe. Wednesday will be warm at 86 but also very humid.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Evening storm chance

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

A few severe storms

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Rounds of showers and storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooling

Low: 61

