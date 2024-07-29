Rising heat and humidity with more storm chances

The big takeaways from this weeks forecast are as follows:

-Oppressive humidity

-Storm timing

-Temps back into the mid 90s

While today's heat level won't be the highest we see all week, the quick uptick in humidity will make it feel oppressive. Monday's high rises to 84 degrees and it will feel like 90. The biggest story for today is when it's going to storm and the chance for severe weather.

There's a large cluster of storms out in Illinois this morning and that will bring spotty storms to our area between 3 and 8 p.m. If there was a zone that had a better chance to see a strong to severe storm, it would be our southwestern locations. The entire viewing area is in a marginal risk for severe storms with a "slight risk" to the west. This includes the chance for damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

WCPO SPC Outlook Monday



We should see another round of showers and storms developing overnight. As long as the storms fire up near Indianapolis around 8-10 p.m., we'll be in for a stormy night. The threat for severe weather will continue along with very heavy rainfall for some.

WCPO Heavy storms possible tonight



Tuesday's best rain chance is early in the morning with most of the day on the dry side. Rain should be wrapped up before the peak morning drive. The high rises to 90 with a heat index of 96 degrees. Oppressive humidity will be immediately evident when you step outside. Dew points are rising into the mid 70s!

Temperatures rise into the mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday with heat indices over the 100 degree mark. Again, humidity will be very high making it feel like a "wall of water" outside!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Muggy

Low: 71

MONDAY

Spotty afternoon storms

Very muggy

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

Damaging winds possible

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Morning storms, then only an isolated chance

Partly cloudy and very humid

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

More overnight storms possible

Staying muggy

Low: 71

